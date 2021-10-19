Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.58

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.58 and traded as high as C$58.69. Tecsys shares last traded at C$58.66, with a volume of 2,792 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$850.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.06.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

