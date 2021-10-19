Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HQH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.