Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.34 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $13.34 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,727,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

