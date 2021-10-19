Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Telefónica by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

TEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.