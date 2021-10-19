Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 82,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,957,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $50,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

