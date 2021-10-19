TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.07

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 12017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

