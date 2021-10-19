TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.07

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 12017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
