Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TENG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 696,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,936. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

