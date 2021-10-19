Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

TENG stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.02.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

