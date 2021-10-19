Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TENB opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.15 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

