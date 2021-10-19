Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.01

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $20.31. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.