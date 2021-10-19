Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 411,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,047,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

