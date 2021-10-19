TENT (TENT) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. TENT has a market cap of $990,653.84 and $167,423.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00109169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00121526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002405 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.