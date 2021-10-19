TERA (TERA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,418.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $89,418.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

