TERA (TERA) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $4.56 million and $93,435.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.