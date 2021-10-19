Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $21,714,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $21,112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 644,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

