Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Teradyne worth $246,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

