Terra Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $36.22 or 0.00056422 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $14.55 billion and approximately $488.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 970,828,037 coins and its circulating supply is 401,776,432 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

