Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

