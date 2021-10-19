Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

