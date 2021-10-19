The Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $923.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

