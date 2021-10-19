The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,968 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,227,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

