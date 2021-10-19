The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.