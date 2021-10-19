The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BKG opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,604.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,805.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

