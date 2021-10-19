The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,271 ($55.80) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,604.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,805.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

