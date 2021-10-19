The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,271 ($55.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,805.59. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.