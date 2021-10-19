The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

