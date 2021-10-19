The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Sells 245,239 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. 5,115,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

