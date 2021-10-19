The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds Sells 11,094 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $891,735.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 147,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

