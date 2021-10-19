The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 681,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,099. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

