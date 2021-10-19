The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

