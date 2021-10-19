The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.31. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 140.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

