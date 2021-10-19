The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.54

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.54 and traded as high as C$104.17. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$103.11, with a volume of 116,497 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.60 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

