The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $99,250.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE NAPA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 1,501,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,102. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
