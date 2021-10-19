The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $99,250.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NAPA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 1,501,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,102. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $24,703,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

