The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.12% of The Ensign Group worth $531,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

