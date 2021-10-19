The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

