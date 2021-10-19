The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.
Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 58.74.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
