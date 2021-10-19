The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 58.74.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.