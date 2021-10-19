The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.86. 5,000,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,312. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.77. The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

