The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.86. 5,000,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,312. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.77. The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.