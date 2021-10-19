The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:GATO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 616,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,892. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

