The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

