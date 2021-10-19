The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.