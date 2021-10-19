The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $355.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $355.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.