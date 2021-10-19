The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $60,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.93. 19,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,959. The company has a market capitalization of $375.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $355.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

