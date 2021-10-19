The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $100,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,685. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.