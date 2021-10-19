The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.