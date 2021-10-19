The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.13% of The Macerich worth $471,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

