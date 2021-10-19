The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,751 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

