The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.32 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

