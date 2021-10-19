The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Community Health Systems worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

