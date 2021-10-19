The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $836,540 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

