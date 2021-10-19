The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,496 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $454,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

